PKR Youth denies protest, claims just ‘welcoming’ PM to Penang

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is greeted by Barisan Nasional leaders during his visit tp Penang August 17, 2017. ― Picture by KE Ooi

SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 17 — The PKR Youth gathering in which several people were arrested this morning was to “welcome” the prime minister to the party's stronghold of Permatang Pauh, insisted the movement’s deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin.

He said the group had gathered peacefully to greet Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who was scheduled to arrive at Politeknik Seberang Perai around 11.30am, before they were detained.

“They did not do anything wrong, they were not starting fights or causing a ruckus,” he said when contacted today following the arrests for PKR youths this morning.

“How do they know they won't take the kompang to welcome the prime minister when he arrives? They arrested them before he came,” he said.

Dr Afif also claimed about 31 people were arrested this morning, while existing reports said a dozen individuals have been detained.

He noted that the event at was billed as a “kenduri rakyat” open to Malaysians, which meant the PKR Youth members were entitled to be present.

The PKR Youth group had gathered in front of the college to hold a flash mob calling for the release of PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, but were detained and sent to the Central Seberang Perai district police headquarters for questioning.

Those arrested include Penang PKR Youth chief Asrol Sani Abdul Razak and Seberang Perai Municipal Council councillor Ong Jing Cheng.