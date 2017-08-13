Penang MMEA detains sand dredge docking without permit

The Penang MMEA detained a sand dredge for anchoring in Penang waters without a permit. — Picture by Dawn ChinGEORGE TOWN, Aug 13 — The Penang Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has held a GT 7 sand mining dredge for anchoring in Penang waters without permit about five nautical miles northwest of Tanjung Piandang, near here yesterday evening.

Penang MMEA director Rozali Mohd Said said the Chinese national skipper and crew manning the vessel were arrested at about 1.40pm.

“An MMEA patrol speed boat found the sand mining dredge in a suspicious position before proceeding to inspect the boat for illegal sand mining.

“However on inspection, it was found the dredge had only committed the offence of anchoring without the approval of the Marine Department,” he said here today. — Bernama