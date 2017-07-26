Penang Island City Council claims ignorance over fake awards

Penang Island City Council claimed EBA nominated it, when it had still been Penang Island Municipal Council, for 'The Best Cities' and 'The Best Municipal Managers' awards then. — Bernama picGEORGE TOWN, July 26 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) insisted it was unaware the “Europe Business Assembly (EBA)”, which gave it awards in 2013, was an organisation that allegedly conferred such honours for payment.

In a brief statement today, the council claimed EBA nominated it, when it had still been Penang Island Municipal Council (MPPP), for “The Best Cities” and “The Best Municipal Managers” awards then.

“The awards were presented during the Swiss Summit of Leaders that was organised on July 1 and 2 in 2013 in Fairmonl Le Montreux Palace, Montreux, Switzerland,” the MBPP said in a statement issued by its public relations and corporate communications unit today.

It expressed disappointment with recent reports that revealed the awards by EBA were believed to be false.

“Following this, MBPP has appealed to the event organisers to provide verification on the authenticity of the awards we had received,” it said.

The statement was in response to recent revelations that both MBPP and MPSP had received awards from EBA that was reported to be selling fake awards for thousands of pounds.

Local government, traffic management and flood mitigation committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow also issued a statement earlier today that neither confirmed nor denied that the local councils had paid for the EBA awards.

Instead, Chow simply told the local councils to be “more discerning” and careful when nominated for international awards in the future.

Besides MPPP, MPSP had received the Best Holiday Destination, Best Cities and Top Medical / Travel / Hospitality Web-site awards from EBA in 2014.

UK-based newspaper The Times today published an article revealing the EBA as an organisation set up by Ukrainian businessmen to sell millions of pounds’ worth of fake awards and honours.

The news report claimed that the EBA had advertised itself as an Oxford institution when it was not in any way affiliated or linked to the University of Oxford.