Penang exco’s lawyers to challenge five-day remand order for illegal factory probe

Penang exco Phee Boon Poh will seek to challenge the five-day remand order granted to the MACC today for its probe into a purportedly illegal factory operation in Kampung Sungai Lembu. — Picture via Facebook/Phee Boon PohKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Lawyers for Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh will seek to challenge the five-day remand order granted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for its investigation into a purportedly illegal factory operation in Kampung Sungai Lembu.

One of Phee’s lawyers, Ramkarpal Singh said that they were unable to serve an application to revise the remand order in Penang as the court closed at 4.30pm, and that they were also unable to go to the house of the High Court judge to serve the same application.

“We will go to the Alor Setar High Court tomorrow morning at 9am, since it is a working day there.

“We are not questioning their right to get a remand order, but the way in which they obtained it is not quite right,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted this evening.

Besides Phee, the factory’s 70-year-old manager and his 37-year-old son will also be remanded for five days.

The trio were arrested by the MACC yesterday.

The remand application was granted by Penang court registrar Ameera Mastura Khamis in George Town this afternoon.

The MACC had wanted to hold the three men for seven days, but lawyers for the detainees objected to the application.

Phee, 66, was represented by DAP lawyers RSN Rayer and Ramkarpal, while the factory duo were represented by a legal team comprising Dev Kumaraendran, V. Parthipan, Khor Chai Koan and Teh See Khoon.

Phee is DAP’s assemblyman for Sungai Puyu and is also the state executive councillor in charge of environment, welfare and a caring society.

The MACC had raided Phee’s office in Komtar and the Seberang Perai Municipal Council yesterday.

The commission, together with officers from the Department of Environment and Immigration Department, also jointly raided the carbon filter-processing factory in Kampung Sungai Lembu on Thursday.

The factory has been operational for for 10 years without a licensed permit on agricultural land.