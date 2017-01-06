Penang DCM says PKR sec-gen recruited to win Malay votes

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon. — Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 6 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was made the Penang chief minister's strategic advisor to capture Malay support in Penang, said Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Rashid Hasnon.

After former ally PAS alleged that Saifuddin was being bought off with the appointment, Rashid today said the appointment was a strategic move by Pakatan Harapan to further enhance the pact's prospects in the next general election.

“Last year, we had some issues with some of the Malay seats when there was talk of snap polls so something must be done to strengthen our positions in these seats before the next general election,” he told reporters after a press conference by Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng announcing the appointment of 12 constituency coordinators today.

He added that Saifuddin will sit on a Malay Empowerment committee that was formed to strengthen the pact's Malay outreach efforts, which were still confidential.

He added that this was why Saifuddin's appointment was not announced to the public.

“We can't be openly announcing all our strategies,” he said, adding that the committee is under Pakatan Harapan and not solely PKR.

PAS mouthpiece Harakahdaily had published a column claiming that Saifuddin's appointment was meant to frustrate any possible cooperation between PKR and the Islamist party.

Today, Rashid, a PKR political bureau member, the state chapter of his party had been snubbed in its attempts to collaborate with PAS in Penang.

He added that it was the chief minister's prerogative to appoint a strategic advisor who will be an officer under the state government.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the previous version that had misspelt the name of Datuk Rashid Hasnon.