Penang CM thanks PM for flood relief, asks after funds approval

In the letter dated November 17, Lim expressed his gratitude to Datuk Seri Najib Razak for personally visiting Penang during the aftermath. KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Penang still needs RM1 billion for flood mitigation projects, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a letter to the prime minister.

In the letter dated November 17, Lim expressed his gratitude to Datuk Seri Najib Razak for the federal aid extended to the state during the floods on November 5, and for personally visiting Penang during the aftermath.

“At the same time, the Penang government hopes that the financial aid can be released for flood victims and the needed flood mitigation projects,” he wrote.

Lim said the Drainage and Irrigation Department had briefed the prime minister on the need for the projects that are estimated to cost RM1 billion during the latter’s visit.

The CM added that the sum requested was also less than the RM1.6 billion allocated to the state under the Malaysia Plans.

“On this matter, the Penang government is still awaiting the federal government's decision on the RM1 billion allocation,” he wrote when urging Najib to consider expediting the approval.

The November 4 and 5 floods were possibly the worst to ever hit Penang, and displaced more than 12,000 people over the weekend and affected almost 100,000 people.

All five districts in the state were flooded, with evacuations needed in all.