Penang city council to carry out RM20m flood mitigation projects in 2017, says mayor

The Lorong Perak project is one of the many implemented by the state government to resolve flash floods in the state. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 16 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has set aside close to RM20 million for drainage, irrigation and flood mitigation works all around the island to resolve flash flood problems, Mayor Datuk Patahiyah Ismail said.

She said the council has set aside RM11.61 million to upgrade the irrigation and drainage systems in Hilir Sungai Pinang, Sistem Saliran Bandar S10, Sungai Jelutong in Jalan Tengku, Jalan Merican and Lebuh McNair in 2017.

"We have also allocated RM1.5 million to upgrade the road and drainage in the Bayan Lepas industrial area, at Lintang Bayan Lepas 9, this year," she said in her speech at the official ceremony of the completion of a RM2.5 million flood mitigation project along Lorong Perak this morning.

"This year, the council will also implement a RM6.7 million flood mitigation project at Sistem Saliran Bandar S10 which is at Lebuh Carnavon, Lebuh Chulia, Jalan Pintal Tali, Lebuh Cintra, Lebuh Kimberley, a portion of Lebuh Transfer, Jalan Phee Choon and Lebuh Dickens," she said.

The project will involve widening the existing drainage system thatis currently measured at 4m to 7.2m along Jalan Dr Lim Chwee Leong.

Of the RM2.5 million flood mitigation project along Lorong Perak, Patahiyah said it was fully completed in September 2016.

She said the project was not only to prevent flash floods in the area but also to repair and upgrade the old drainage systems there along with putting in pedestrian friendly walkways.

In his speech, state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow said the Lorong Perak project is one of many implemented by the state government to resolve flash floods in the state back in 2015.

He said the tender for the RM6.7 million project for Sistem Saliran Bandar S10 will soon be called.

The tender for the RM2.8 million flood mitigation and upgrading works in Hilir Sungai Pinang and Solok Sungai Pinang ended last month and works will start once a contractor is appointed, he added.

The Penang state government had allocated a total of RM220 million for flood mitigation and upgrading of drainage and irrigation systems for 2017.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng had said that of the sum, RM150 million will be allocated to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) for projects in Seberang Perai Tengah, Seberang Perai Utara, Bayan Baru and the southwest district of the island.

RM50 million will be allocated to PBA Holdings to connect the piping system between the Air Itam Dam and the Teluk Bahang Dam while RM20 million will be allocated to the MBPP and Seberang Perai Municipal Council for their respective flood mitigation projects.