Penang Botanic Gardens bill gives CM too much power, says group

People jog on a sunny day at the Penang Botanic Gardens. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 6 — The recently passed Penang State Park (Botanic) Corporation Enactment 2017 accords the chief minister with “overwhelming powers”, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) said today.

Penang Consumers Association president SM Mohamed Idris said the provisions under the enactment that gave the chief minister “overwhelming powers” is not good governance.

He said under Section 15(3) of the enactment, the general manager, who is responsible for the preparation and execution of all programmes or projects, is only responsible to the chairman of the corporation, who is the chief minister.

“The general manager should be accountable to the members of the corporation and not to a single person,” he said.

He said the enactment needs to be reviewed as some of the provisions in the law may open the door to abuse of power and political manipulation.

He pointed to Section 9 that provides the membership of the corporation shall consist of the Penang chief minister as the chairman, a deputy chairman, three ex-officio members, the general manager and not more than 10 members appointed by the state authority including not more than two members with expertise in botany, horticulture or appropriate expertise.

“The corporation must be genuinely autonomous with decision-making independence and free from political interference,” he said.

He stressed that the chairman should not come from any political party and that the members must not be appointed on the basis of political affiliation as what has happened with the appointment of councillors to local authorities.

“The chairman and members should be from Penang residents with a record of selfless public service and working for the protection of the natural environment, and not career politicians,” he said.

He said it has become common practise in Malaysia to appoint candidates who lost in elections or party supporters and donors to the boards of government-linked companies and statutory bodies who are then paid large allowances.

This enactment’s Section 13 provides for payment of remuneration or allowance to the members determined by the state authority.

“We need to put an end to this practice of cronyism and encourage voluntarism,” he said, suggesting that the members can only be paid an allowance of not more than RM500 for attending meetings.

Mohamed Idris proposed that Section 3 (3) of the enactment be amended to include public consultation before the State Authority can revoke or alter the reservation of an area as a State Park.

He said Section 5, which empowers the State Authority to permit the use or occupation of a State Park for construction and maintenance of roads, buildings and public facilities, is a dangerous provision that could lead to the destruction of State Parks like what has happened to Lake Gardens in Kuala Lumpur.

Mohamed Idris disagreed with Sections 21 and 22 that provides for the Corporation to introduce Penang as a state rich in natural resources and a centre of tourist attraction and that it has the power to provide activities, facilities and services in the State Park for the purpose of tourist attraction.

“Encouraging tourism will lead to the degradation of the parks as studies on the impact of tourism on state and national parks in other countries have shown,” he said.

He then expressed his fear that the state plans to build a cable car station that will connect Penang Botanic Gardens with Penang Hill.

“CAP is completely opposed to this plan, as the cable car project will cause very serious environmental and social impacts both to the Botanic Gardens as well as Penang Hill,” he said.

He called on the Penang state government to set up a committee to conduct public consultation on the recently passed law and to amend the provisions to accommodate the outcome of such a consultation.