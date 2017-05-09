Penang airport expansion due after 26pc passenger growth, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the Penang airport is seeing 26 per cent growth in passengers for the first three months of this year. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, May 9 ― Penang has again appealed to Putrajaya to expand the Penang International Airport to meet with the growing number of passengers today.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the airport is seeing 26 per cent growth in passengers for the first three months of this year.

“For the first three months of 2017, passengers at the Penang International Airport grew from 1.57 million for January to March 2016 to 1.98 million for January to March 2017,” he said.

He said the rate of the growth showed that the airport critically needed to be expanded to meet with the higher number of passengers.

“We hope Putrajaya will look at this on a national perspective and expand the airport,” he told reporters after launching The Light City at Komtar today.

The state government had on numerous occasions, over the last few years, requested for the federal government to expand the airport.

Lim said they have been in “communications” with the federal government on the proposed expansion but there was nothing concrete from the federal government.

“We have been in communications, there is something positive in their tone but it still looks like it's in the distance unless they put pen to paper,” he said.

The Penang lawmaker said Penang has more than sufficient land for the airport to be expanded.

“We can even reclaim land for the airport expansion,” he said.

Lim said it is more important that the federal government finally agrees to expand the airport so that it could accommodate the rising number of passengers.