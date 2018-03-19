PDRM Air Wing Peninsular Base now calls Subang home

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi inspects the honour guard of the the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Air Wing Peninsular Base in Subang March 19, 2018. — Bernama picPETALING JAYA, March 19 — The Peninsular Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) Air Wing Unit (PGU) operations centre which was previously based in Sungai Besi near here has been shifted to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

The shift was effective February 28.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the new operations centre provided a more conducive infrastructure facility to PGU personnel.

He said it was able to tackle the problem of aviation operations previously faced due to the lack of navigation equipment that restricted 24-hour flights.

“I also hope this new complex will serve as the centre of operations as well as a comfortable office for PGU personnel to carry out their duties; in fact, even inspiring them to improve their service performance,” he added, at the opening ceremony of the Peninsular RMP PGU Base in Subang here today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fuzi said PGU currently had 31 aircraft including five Pilatus Porter PC6 and six Cessna Caravan.

“To further strengthen PGU as the Airborne Law Enforcement Agency, the unit will receive four AW139 helicopters in stages from May until 2020.

PGU, formerly known as RMP Air Unit, was established on February 1, 1979 and initially had only four Cessna 206 aircraft housed at the Wira Kris Hanger in Subang.

Today, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also home minister, launched the base which would serve as an effective centre to eradicate criminal activities at the country’s borders. — Bernama