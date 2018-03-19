PBDS Baru and Sabah partner eyeing 20 seats in Sarawak for GE14

PBDS Baru president Cobbold John Lusoi (centre) with the party's youth chief Rapelson Richard Hamit and protem women chief Sylvia anak John Gemok, March 19, 2018. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, March 19 ― Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) and its Sabah-based partner Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) are eyeing 20 Parliamentary seats in Sarawak in the 14th general elections (GE14), the former’s president Cobbold John Lusoi said today.

He said details of the seats and names of the candidates will be announced at the launch of a joint election manifesto here at the end of this month.

“PBDS Baru will put up candidates in 10 Dayak-majority seats while STAR will field candidates in 10 urban and semi-urban constituencies,” Lusoi told reporters at the launch of PBDS Baru's quarterly bulletin here.

He said STAR, led by Bingkor state assemblyman Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, is allowed under its constitution to put candidates in Sarawak.

Lusoi said PBDS Baru and STAR come together under the umbrella of United Borneo Alliance which was mooted by Kitingan, adding that the two parties will use their respective symbols for GE14 in Sarawak.

“But we will share the same election manifesto which will highlight issues such as native customary rights land, Borneo rights and resources, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and freedom of religion,” he said.

Lusoi also announced former State Reform Party's women’s wing head Sylvia anak John Gemok joining PBDS Baru as its pro tem women’s wing chief.

Sylvia, who resigned from State Reform Party today, will be assigned to set up the wing, Lusoi said.

“She is the right person to lead the wing because of her wide experience in politics and civil societies,” he said, adding that Sylvia is active in Sarawak Association for People's Aspirations and Sarawak Dayak Iban Association.

Lusoi said Sylvia, 38, is one of the potential candidates of the party for GE14.

Syvlia, speaking to reporters, said she joined PBDS Baru because of its struggle for Dayak unity and recognition accorded to native customary rights land.

She joined State Reform Party in 2013 and in 2016, was appointed its women chief.