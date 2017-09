Passport counters in Selangor, Penang. Negri Sembilan closed for system upgrade

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 15 ― Passport counters operating on weekends in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang will be closed from Sept 16-17.

The Immigration Department in a statement today said the closure was to make way for the upgrading of the Malaysian Immigration System (myIMMS), namely, the migration of the WebSphere Application Server (WAS) Revamp.

All counters in the three states will resume operations on Sept 18. ― Bernama