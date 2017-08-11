Passage of marriage amendment Bill ‘moral victory’ to Islamophobes, PAS man claims

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — A PAS leaders has lamented the passing of the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill (LRA) 2017 in the wee hours of yesterday, calling it a "moral victory" to haters of Islam and a "massive defeat" for the religion.

Central committee member Riduan Mohd Nor also dubbed his own party “the last barrier” for Muslims to defend the sanctity of the faith, with PAS the only ones opposing the Bill — that would originally ban unilateral conversion of children.

“By passing the LRA, it means a massive defeat towards the interest of Islam and a moral victory for Islam haters in this country,” Riduan said in a statement.

“After this, one by one the rights of Muslims will be abolished, taken away, changed by giving more advantage for anyone to leave the religion, change their religion, and erode child custody rights.”

The LRA Bill 2017 was tabled Tuesday, with the most notable withdrawal of Section 88A from the 2016 Bill that would have banned the unilateral conversion of a child to Islam.

The revised Bill drew criticism from several groups, including those from within the ruling Barisan Nasional, which argued that Section 88A was the key reason to amend the 1976 Act.

However, other proposed amendments in the marriage Bill will still allow a new Muslim in a civil marriage to file for divorce after the religious conversion, besides enabling the surviving spouse, children and parents of the Muslim convert who dies before the divorce goes through to claim matrimonial assets.

Riduan however claimed that the LRA will now allow a child born of a Muslim parent to not be Muslim, allowing non-Muslims to marry Muslims without converting first, and allowing Muslims to leave the religion to marry non-Muslims without any legal repercussions.