PAS yet to decide on tahaluf siyasi with PPBM, says Mohd Amar

Saturday February 4, 2017
08:06 PM GMT+8

PAS vice-president Datuk Nik Amar Abdullah said PPBM and PAS met last Wednesday to discuss political cooperation. ― Reuters picPAS vice-president Datuk Nik Amar Abdullah said PPBM and PAS met last Wednesday to discuss political cooperation. ― Reuters picKOTA BHARU, Feb 4 — PAS has yet to decide on a political cooperation or ‘tahaluf siyasi’ with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), said PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said the two parties met last Wednesday to discuss the matter, but nothing was finalised.

“Any decision on the matter will be decided by the party’s Syura Council.

The outcome of the discussion and suggestions by PPBM at the (Wednesday) meeting will be discussed by the council before taking the next course of action,” he told reporters after opening the Panchor Mini Darul Niswah here today.

Last Wednesday, PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir met PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man to discuss on possible political cooperation involving the two parties. — Bernama

