PAS ulama wing accepts motion to break alliance with PKR

PAS members are pictured at the 58th Dewan Pemuda PAS Muktamar in Alor Setar April 27, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 27 ― PAS' ulama wing has accepted a motion to sever ties with PKR.

The motion was tabled by Negri Sembilan PAS delegate Mohd Husainy Hussain and supported by another delegate.

However the motion will first be deliberated by the party's highest decision-making body, the Syura Council, before any decision is to be made.

There is no timeline as to when the Syura Council will meet to discuss the motion, but the panel could be forced to hasten the deliberation should other wings pass a similar motion.

During the tabling of the motion, Mohd Hussainy said it was time for the party leadership to take a strong stand against PKR.

He alleged PKR had sabotaged PAS' bid to increase the punitive powers of the Islamic courts by refusing to support PAS’ attempt to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355).

“At first they delay, then they tried to block,” he said.

“I don't think there is a need to study whether or not we should sever ties. I know the decision has to be confirmed by the Syura Council but I want the divorce,” he added.

In the last muktamar, a similar motion was tabled, but the Syura Council delayed making any decision, ostensibly due to the tricky situation in Selangor where PAS is still part of the state administration together with PKR and DAP.

But since then, the chorus of protest against PKR has grown louder and in February, party information chief Nasruddin Tantawi said this year's muktamar will decide if the current political cooperation with PKR continue.

The central leadership is scheduled to convene for three days starting Saturday.