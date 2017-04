PAS to contest at least 10 parliamentary seats in Pahang

PAS flags are seen in Pengkalan Kubor, September 23, 2014. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUANTAN, April 23 — Pahang PAS will be contesting at least 30 state, and 10 parliamentary seats in Pahang in the 14th General Election, according its commissioner Rosli Abdul Jabar.

Speaking to reporters after Pahang PAS’s annual convention here today, he said that they were taking the ambitious step because they were confident that they would be in power in Pahang after GE14.

The Barisan Nasional has ruled Pahang since Independence in 1957.

GE14 has to be called by June next year. — Bernama