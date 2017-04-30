Last updated Sunday, April 30, 2017 12:12 pm GMT+8

PAS leaders not tainted like in PKR, DAP, says delegate

BY RAM ANAND

Sunday April 30, 2017
11:40 AM GMT+8

PAS delegates listening to a speech during the 63rd Muktamar held at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PAS delegates listening to a speech during the 63rd Muktamar held at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa ALOR SETAR, April 30 — PAS leaders are clean and scandal-free unlike counterparts with former allies PKR and DAP, PAS Youth delegate Hishamuddin Abdul Karim said today.

Speaking while debating the president's policy speech during the PAS Muktamar here today, Hishamuddin, who is also Tepoh assemblyman in Terengganu, said that the Kelantan state government is an example of a “clean government”.

“We have seen the PKR Youth leader arrested by the Malaysians Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). The Penang chief minister is involved in a cheap bungalow scandal,” he said.

“But we do not have any scandals. That shows we have leaders of high integrity,” he added.

