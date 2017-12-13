PAS hopes Muslim countries adopt proactive resolution on Jerusalem

Protesters shout slogans and wave the Palestine flag during a protest near the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur against US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, on December 8, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 13 ― PAS hopes Malaysia and other Muslim countries will come to a proactive resolution at the Extraordinary Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held in Turkey today.

Its president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang hoped the resolution to be adopted was not just a protest resolution but something more effective in view of far-reaching consequences with the United States (US) recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“The Jews are not really strong but they influence western politics, especially the United States. Any American president who wants to win the election must support Israel but the previous presidents acted more like politicians and were aware (of the impact of the announcement) because the Islamic world has its followers.

“Even though they made a promise, they did not keep to it, they kept delaying the issue. But the current US President, Donald Trump is more of a businessman rather than a real politician so he acted drastically.

“We understand that many countries, not just the Muslim countries, have opposed the decision. Even the Americans are against it. Today, law practitioners are already finding ways on how Trump could be impeached and removed as president, like what happened to a former (US) president,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters here when asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s presence to give a statement at the Extraordinary Islamic Summit at the Lutfi Kirdar Congress Centre in Turkey. ― Bernama