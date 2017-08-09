Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

PAS: Give 1MDB’s rationalisation plan a chance

Wednesday August 9, 2017
05:07 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Opposition party PAS has urged the public today to give 1 Malaysia Development Bhd a chance to carry on with its rationalisation plan.

Under fire from fellow Opposition for expressing its “satisfaction” with the plan, the Islamist party shot back saying nobody should use the situation as an opportunity for their personal or political benefits.

“The 1MDB rationalisation plan, although facing various criticism, at least that is the plan existing and going on to control the damage done.

“This rationalisation plan must be given a chance to be a success without any political intervention,” PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan said in a statement.

Nasrudin said the public is responsible in ensuring that the planning and implementation of the plan can be improved through check and balances.

“This is the PAS way and PAS feels it is safer for all; the country and the people. Continuing to blame others will not solve the problem,” the Temerloh MP said.

On Monday, PAS said it was satisfied with 1MDB president’s Arul Kanda Kandasamy’s explanation on the strategic fund’s rationalisation plan, after a roundtable with the latter.

Despite that, the Islamist party said it is still pushing for Parliament to monitor 1MDB’s assets, in addition to reiterating its call for a Royal Commission of Inquiry on the matter.

