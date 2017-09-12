PAS files police report against Siti Kasim, Sabah politician over Facebook posts

A police report was filed yesterday against activist Siti Kasim over her alleged Facebook posts on September 1 and September 10. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ― PAS has lodged a police report against activist Siti Kasim and Sabah politician David Orok over their allegedly unconstitutional Facebook posts, the political party's mouthpiece reported.

PAS portal HarakahDaily said the police report was filed yesterday following Siti's Facebook posts on September 1 and September 10, purporting that the posts had caused deviation in understanding regarding actions by two Islamic prophets, Nabi Ibrahim and his son Nabi Ismail.

HarakahDaily also referred to David's Facebook post on September 5 on what the portal said were statements regarding Nabi Ibrahim's actions and Nabi Ismail being a child born out-of-wedlock.

“All this can be interpreted as opposing the Federal Constitution that places Islam as the religion of the Federation and opposing and challenging the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong as the patron of the religion of Islam in Malaysia.

“Besides that, it is also threatening in nature and jeopardising to public peace and the country's sovereignty,” the Islamist party's portal's report claimed without offering proof for its assertion.