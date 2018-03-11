PAS exco: Selangor needs joint administration

Cempaka ADUN Datuk Iskandar Samad speaks at the PAS Chinese New Year open house at Block M14 in Pandan Jaya March 10, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu BakarKUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Selangor cannot be governed by one party alone due the varied demographics of its voters, claimed a PAS state executive councillor.

Cempaka ADUN Datuk Iskandar Samad told Malay Mail that he does not discount the possibility of PAS wanting to remain in state administration after the general election, despite not being affiliated with either Barisan Nasional or Pakatan Harapan.

“As I see it, no single party can govern Selangor on their own due to the demographics of voters.

“PAS has done well since 2008. It is evident that whatever issue we have encountered, we were able to resolve them and the rakyat has had no complaints.

“There is no reason for us to give up (being in the) state administration,” he told Malay Mail at the PAS Chinese New Year open house at Block M14 in Pandan Jaya last night.

He admitted that there have been problems with water supply in the state over the years but said these were not entirely the state government’s fault, without elaborating further.

Iskandar said the party has no qualms entering multi-cornered fights as PAS has been preparing for this.

“We have identified our seats. Actually, we have been prepared since October last year.

“It does not matter to us if Pakatan Harapan or Barisan Nasional are going to contest for the same seats too because our mind is made up and we are ready,” he said.

However, Iskandar, said that PAS will only likely announce its candidates a day before the nomination day.