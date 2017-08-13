PAS deputy president insists doesn’t fully agree with 1MDB

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said although his party was satisfied by 1MDB president Arul Kanda Kandasamy’s explanation, they didn’t agree to ‘a few things’. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — PAS said today it did not fully agree with 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) ways of resolving the state fund’s financial problems.

In a press conference here today, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said that a recent meeting between the Islamist Opposition party and 1MDB president Arul Kanda Kandasamy was only to understand the issues surrounding the state-owned entity, instead of “criticising them openly”.

“So we discussed the options and we all know that they had to sell off the assets which they have. Okay, so we told them that regarding [the] nation’s fund, the people’s money, we don’t allow to be used.

“We didn’t agree to a few things, especially when the assets are parked under the Finance Ministry. It’s not impossible that [the] nation’s funds will be used. So there were few things we didn’t agree. So for PAS, we said assets must be monitored by Parliament,” he said, adding that PAS had also insisted for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into 1MDB.

“When we say we are satisfied, we are satisfied with their explanation, not the (rationalisation) plan and all the swindling. No.

“PAS now, we want to see, because we want the idea to form an RCI to be sped up,” he added.

Last week, PAS organ Harakah Daily reported Tuan Ibrahim saying that the party was satisfied with Arul Kanda’s explanation on the strategic fund’s rationalisation plan.

Despite that, the Islamist party said it was still pushing for the Parliament to monitor 1MDB’s assets, in addition to reiterating its call for an RCI on the matter.

PAS leaders had met Arul Kanda in a roundtable meeting with 1MDB management in De Palma Hotel, Ampang prior to the press conference.