PAS chief says party still strong, does not need Pakatan

PAS supporters brave the rain to listen to party leaders speak at the night ceramah in Kuala Terengganu September 29, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA NERUS, Sept 30 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said Pakatan Harapan’s failure to recognise the strength of PAS will only weaken the opposition coalition in the 14th general election (GE14).

“PAS has 7,000 branches in 195 areas throughout the country and always stand on its own strength, and does not rely on other parties.

“The presence of 200,000 PAS members at Himpunan Fastaqim 2.0 in Tok Jembal reflects the solid support and the strength of the party in preparation for the 14th general election.

“Fastaqim 1.0 in Kota Bharu, Kelantan two years ago saw the same number of members and it was when we were with Pakatan Rakyat,” he told reporters after dinner with a non-governmental organisations (NGO) , here tonight.

Also present were PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and Terengganu PAS commissioner Datuk Husain Awang. — Bernama