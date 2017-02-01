PAS bound to lose Kelantan without Umno’s help, DAP MP predicts

DAP MP Liew Chin Tong PAS may be forced to form a political pact with Umno to defend Kelantan if it is not part of the Pakatan Harapan and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) front. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 ― PAS may likely lose Kelantan in a three-cornered fight against Umno and Pakatan Harapan in the next polls, DAP MP Liew Chin Tong predicted today rebutting the Islamist party’s goal to retain the east coast state.

Liew said PAS may be forced to form a political pact with Umno to defend Kelantan if it is not part of the Pakatan Harapan and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) front as the Islamist party will not be able to stand alone as a strong “third force” in Malaysian politics.

“In the battle for the Kelantan state assembly during the coming general election, PAS may not be able to maintain its third force ambiguity. The fact is PAS may be compelled to form an electoral pact with Umno in Kelantan, whether by choice or expediency,” Liew said in a statement.

“If PAS and Umno can’t find an agreement to form an electoral pact, and decide to fight each other ― while Pakatan and PPBM form a coalition to put a single candidate in each seat ― no one would be certain of the outcome of the seats, especially the marginal ones,” he added.

The Kluang MP said Parti Amanah Negara may pose a challenge in 10 out of PAS’ 32 incumbent state seats, while PPBM can do so in five out of 12 seats held by Umno, resulting in both PAS and Umno not having the luxury to contest against each other.

Liew said PAS and PKR had won just 55.26 per cent of the popular vote compared to 44.62 per cent by Barisan Nasional (BN).

Out of the 32 seats won by PAS, 13 were won with less than 55 per cent votes, while the same happened with nine out of Umno’s 12, he said.

“In other words, 23 of 45 Kelantan seats ― slightly more than half ― are marginal seats which would be vulnerable for the PAS government if Pakatan Harapan and PPBM put up a formidable coalition while Umno and PAS fight it out against each other,” he said.

PAS has ruled Kelantan for 27 straight years, most of it under the leadership of its previous mentri besar, the late Datuk Nik Aziz Nik Mat who was succeeded by the incumbent Datuk Ahmad Yaakob in May 2013.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang recently set his sights on PAS retaining Kelantan while reclaiming Terengganu and Kedah from BN, while becoming the leading party in Selangor.

In a party event in Kedah, he also targeted 40 Parliamentary seats to be won by PAS, even though the party is yet to form an alliance with the bigger Opposition bloc or any formal alliance with the ruling BN.

Following that, Kelantan Umno said it will raise awareness on the purported failure of the PAS state government in administering Kelantan since 1990 as part of its campaigning.

Kelantan Umno chief Datuk Mustapa Mohamed said among the issues to be raised with the voters were the problems of land ownership, squatters and the lack of economic opportunities.