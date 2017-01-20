PAS appeals to DBKL for ‘historic’ Shariah Bill rally at Dataran Merdeka

Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man gave a ‘guarantee’ that the rally, known by its law number 355, will meet all requirements provided under the Peaceful Assembly Act. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 ― Touting it as an “historic” event, PAS pleaded with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) today to allow it to hold a planned Shariah Bill rally at the iconic Dataran Merdeka.

Its deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man gave a “guarantee” that the rally, known by its law number 355, will meet all requirements provided under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

“To us it is imperative that we hold the rally at Dataran Merdeka because it is a historic rally for Malaysians who love peace and harmony based on respect for each different races to uphold their respective beliefs,” Tuan Ibrahim who is also the rally organiser said in a statement.

“Our secretariat gives its guarantee that the rally will be peaceful just as provides under the Peaceful Assembly Act,” he added.

DBKL had last week said it would not allow the Islamist outfit to hold its rally at Dataran Merdeka.

Tuan Ibrahim confirmed PAS had received the letter of rejection on January 12, but said DBKL did not explain why it won't allow the rally to be held there.

The PAS number two in giving his assurance that the planned rally will take place without any untoward incidents said 2,000 of its members will act as security marshalls.

“Therefore we plead that DBKL would reconsider our request, and we shall conduct ourselves discreetly and in peace,” Tuan Ibrahim said.

Mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz had said that the rule against the use of the historic square for such rallies would not be set aside regardless of who organises them.

He suggested that PAS hold its rally at the Titiwangsa Stadium, which could host 15,000 people.

PAS had said it wants to hold a rally to demonstrate public support for Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's private member’s Bill to amend to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act, which will eventually be taken over by the federal government.

Abdul Hadi is PAS president and MP for Marang.

The latest version of Hadi’s Bill aims to expand the punishments that Shariah courts can currently mete out from three years’ jail, six strokes of the cane and an RM5,000 fine to 30 years’ imprisonment, 100 strokes, and an RM100,000 fine.