Part-time makeup artist apologises for sharing viral picture of Siti Nurhaliza’s baby

Wan Noor Akmal Wan Yusof (pic) says she was criticised on social media for sharing images of Siti’s newborn. — Picture via Facebook/Wan Noor Akmal Wan YusofPETALING JAYA, March 21 — Part-time makeup artist Wan Noor Akmal Wan Yusof says she had no idea singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin was not ready to share her newborn daughter’s picture, Harian Metro reported.

She explained she only wanted to share Siti’s joy and did not expect the public to be infuriated with her actions.

The 36-year-old had uploaded photographs and videos of Siti and Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa’s baby on Monday night after receiving them from a friend through Whatsapp.

“Had I known from the start they were not ready to share their baby’s picture, I wouldn’t have done it. I admit and realise my mistake,” she told the daily.

“I apologise to all Malaysians and for unintentionally hurting Siti’s feelings,” she said.

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza gave birth to a daughter ― who is temporarily named Fatimah Az-Zahra ― on Monday via caesarean section. — Picture via Instagram/CTDK

Initially, people conveyed their well wishes in the comments section of her Facebook post but things took a nasty turn when social media users started criticising her.

“When the social media commotion happened, I was out and when I got home, I received a lot of notifications — that’s when I realised how angry people were.

“I did not expect the picture to go viral — I’ve deleted the post and temporarily deactivated my Facebook account,” she said.

Noor Akmal said she would like to meet Siti to personally explain what had happened.