Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Parliament dissolved, now for GE14

Friday April 6, 2018
12:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Kit Siang: Pakatan would clean house in first 100 days if it won GE14Kit Siang: Pakatan would clean house in first 100 days if it won GE14

The Edit: Lifetime releases ‘Royal Romance’ trailersThe Edit: Lifetime releases ‘Royal Romance’ trailers

Germany denies Spain’s request for Puigdemont extradition over rebellionGermany denies Spain’s request for Puigdemont extradition over rebellion

The Edit: Annette Bening, Jon Hamm in talks for CIA dramaThe Edit: Annette Bening, Jon Hamm in talks for CIA drama

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Najib announced in a live broadcast at noon that the 13th Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow to pave way for the national polls. — Picture via Twiiter/ Abdul Rahman DahlanNajib announced in a live broadcast at noon that the 13th Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow to pave way for the national polls. — Picture via Twiiter/ Abdul Rahman DahlanKUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The battle for the 14th general election has officially begun.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced in a live broadcast at noon that the 13th Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow to pave way for the national polls.

Najib reportedly obtained royal assent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V to do so this morning.

The 13th Parliament has been one of the longest-lived in Malaysian history, with just 78 days left until its automatic dissolution on June 24.

MORE TO COME

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram