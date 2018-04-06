Parliament dissolved, now for GE14

Najib announced in a live broadcast at noon that the 13th Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow to pave way for the national polls. — Picture via Twiiter/ Abdul Rahman Dahlan KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The battle for the 14th general election has officially begun.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced in a live broadcast at noon that the 13th Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow to pave way for the national polls.

Najib reportedly obtained royal assent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V to do so this morning.

The 13th Parliament has been one of the longest-lived in Malaysian history, with just 78 days left until its automatic dissolution on June 24.

MORE TO COME