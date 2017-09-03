Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Pandemonium over crocodile sighting in Limbang

Sunday September 3, 2017
12:15 PM GMT+8

MIRI, Sept 3 — Pandemonium broke out as a five-metre crocodile was found in the middle of the Limbang town early today.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department chief Edmund D. Mahai Amboh said the one tonne reptile was eventually caught near the Westlake Centre at 8.15am after the department was alerted by members of the public at 7.36am.

“The crocodile will be handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation for the next course of action,” he said here today.

The incident, which went viral on social media, was the first case that ever occurred in the town. — Bernama

