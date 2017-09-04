Pakatan to discuss better Indian representation, says Guan Eng

PThe Penang lawmaker said this was a key issue that would definitely be discussed in the federal Opposition pact’s top leadership body. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 4 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will consider suggestions to increase Indian representation in its presidential council, deputy president Lim Guan Eng said today.

The Penang lawmaker said this was a key issue that would definitely be discussed in the federal Opposition pact’s top leadership body.

“DAP have three representatives that represented the non-Malays, myself, Chong Chieng Jen for East Malaysia and of course, Kula,” he said, referring to M. Kulasegaran who is the PH treasurer and Chong who is PH vice president.

Lim added that DAP was only allowed three representatives in the PH presidential council.

“If we look at the structure, luckily there’s DAP, we still have one Indian representative,” he added.

He said PKR was allowed four representatives, while Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Parti Amanah Negara were also allowed three representatives each.

Lim, who is DAP secretary-general, was commenting on recent suggestions by other PH leaders that there should be more ethnic Indian representation in its presidential council line-up.

Last week, DAP’s Prof P. Ramasamy suggested that talks with Indian leaders be held to discuss this, while PKR vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar told Malay Mail Online that the PH presidential council was looking into increasing Indian representation in its line-up.

Currently, the PH presidential council’s top three posts are filled by Malays — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as president and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as de facto leader.

The seven deputy and vice chairmen posts are held by four Malays and three non-Malays from DAP, with Kulasegaran as the sole ethnic Indian representative in the council.