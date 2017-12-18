Pakatan to announce candidate for PM next month, says Guan Eng

Pakatan Harapan will announce it choice of Prime Minister in January 2018, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng. — File picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Pakatan Harapan will announce it choice of Prime Minister next month, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has said.

“Our choice is Anwar, but as he is in jail we will have to pick someone else,” Lim, who is Penang Chief Minister said today in comments reported by Star Online .

“It will be announced next month,” he said at a press conference held at Komtar on Monday (Dec 18), although he later qualified this with “hopefully”.

“We have never asked for the post,” he said, referring to reports that DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang, his father, was vying for the post,” Lim reportedly said.

Star Online also reported that at an earlier Pakatan retreat, the Opposition coalition had proposed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister and Anwar’s wife and PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as his deputy, should it win the next general election.

The choice was reportedly agreed by the coalition’s “G5”, comprising Pakatan chairman Dr Mahathir, president Dr Wan Azizah, and deputy presidents Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Guan Eng and Mohamed Sabu.