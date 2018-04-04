Pakatan to announce GE14 party symbol next week, says Guan Eng

Lim said the matter would be discussed at a Pakatan Harapan meeting on Tuesday. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin GEORGE TOWN, April 4 — Pakatan Harapan will make an announcement next week on the common logo or symbol the Opposition pact will use in the upcoming 14th general election, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Lim, who is also a Pakatan Harapan deputy president, told a press conference that “the final decision will be announced next week”.

He said the matter would be discussed at a Pakatan Harapan meeting on Tuesday.

The Registrar of Societies had said on March 23 that it could not process the registration of Pakatan Harapan.

RoS director-general Surayati Ibrahim said Pakatan Harapan component party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) had yet to respond and submit all the information and documents requested by RoS as per Section 14(2) of the Societies Act 1966.

Pakatan Harapan applied for registration in July last year.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan Legal Bureau chief Gobind Singh Deo urged the Election Commission to wait for the decision of the court on the registration of Pakatan Harapan before issuing any directive.

He said the EC directive for Pakatan Harapan not to use the photographs of its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in campaign materials for GE14 went to show that the EC did not respect the due process of the court. — Bernama