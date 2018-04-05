Pakatan manifesto yet to excite voters, says think tank

IDE deputy chairman Prof Datuk Mohammad Redzuan Othman said Selangor voter did not appear to be excited over Pakatan’s promise to abolish the GST. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, March 5 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) election manifesto does not appear to have a significant influence on voters, a think tank said today.

Selangor state government think tank Darul Ehsan Institute (IDE) said voters did not even seem enthused about the federal Opposition coalition’s pledge to abolish the goods and services tax (GST) within 100 days after winning the 14th general election.

“Logically, if that’s what’s promised, that is what’s offered. Rightfully, the voters should be jumping in joy that GST will be abolished,” IDE deputy chairman Prof Datuk Mohammad Redzuan Othman told reporters today.

“Meaning, currently the PH manifesto, even with all the promises, does not show significant impact.”

Redzuan said that IDE would be conducting a research study to investigate this further.