Pakatan Harapan vows to relook foreign deals if victorious

Mahathir said Malaysia reserves the right to review any contract that is not favourable to the country. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Pakatan Harapan today pledged to review Malaysia's contracts with any foreign countries that might be "lopsided" should it win federal power.

PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia reserves the right to review any contract that is not favourable to the country.

Such reviews would focus on deals related to the country’s strategic assets, Dr Mahathir said when promising to also defend Malaysia's sovereignty in any dispute at the South China Sea.

