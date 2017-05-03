Pakatan Harapan unveils three shortlisted logos… but Malaysians say no

PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli unveiled the three shortlisted designs and made the announcement via Facebook this morning. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 ― Pakatan Harapan today unveiled three shortlisted logos which it plans to pick from and use when it formally registers the coalition with the Registrar of Societies (RoS), but the simplistic design and colour choices have left many Malaysians unimpressed.

PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli unveiled the designs and made the announcement via Facebook this morning, telling Pakatan Harapan supporters and Malaysians that he would like some constructive feedback on the logos which have been handpicked by the pact's presidential council last week.

“Pakatan Harapan will register a logo which will be used together by all PH parties in two weeks' time. The presidential council last week has agreed in shortlisting the following logos to be shared with Malaysians in order to obtain their feedback,” Rafizi said in a Facebook posting.

The first logo features the words “Harapan” in black followed by a red backdrop, with what seems to be a symbol of the sun on top of the words Harapan.

“Needs professional help. Logo is not convincing enough, looks as though not enough effort was taken into making these designs. There are many graphic designers out there who are ready to take on the challenge if this were to be made a contest,” one user, Abu Aiman Perlu wrote.

Another user, Amjad Awang said that the words Pakatan Harapan should be removed and that a more suitable logo which represented the concept of “justice, unity and peace” should be used instead.

“For example the weighing scale which has been used by BN. Hmm. Pick Tun M's brains la...he is smart when it comes to this,” Amjad said.

“All three logos are not convincing YB and why does it look like one party's colour is dominant and has become the background of PH? Needs more choices because there is nothing that can be interpreted from the current logos,” said Engku Muhammad.

On Sunday, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail announced that the four Pakatan Harapan parties have decided on a common logo and a leadership lineup for its application to be formally registered with the Registrar of Societies.

Previous attempts to register Pakatan Rakyat, the predecessor to Pakatan Harapan, with the Registrar of Societies were unsuccessful.