Pakatan Harapan unfazed by DAP issue

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said he was disappointed the RoS had taken a long time to come to its decision on the legitimacy of the DAP’s central executive committee. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, July 9 — Pakatan Harapan leaders are confident their political ally, DAP will overcome the crisis it faces over its central executive committee’s legitimacy in the wake of the order by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) for the CEC to hold a re-election.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said he was disappointed the RoS took a long time to come to its decision.

While the incident was unfortunate, Azmin who is also Selangor Menteri Besar, said such tribulations were expected in view of the upcoming general election.

“As soon as the deputy prime minister announced he will meet with ROS, the decision came out,” he said, referring to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“However, this will not affect Pakatan Rakyat. We need a major reform in the entire system in the country, including democratic institutions and also all these agencies so they act more professionally,” he told the media when met at the reopening of the Selangor Fruit Valley agro tourism site near Batu Arang, Rawang yesterday.

PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli said the strategy by Barisan Nasional to have DAP ordered to hold a re-election would not be beneficial to BN, as the public would be able to see through their political schemes.

He said should the outcome of the issue result in DAP’s deregistration, it would only have a moderate impact on Pakatan Harapan.

“The DAP leadership is ready and so is the public.

“DAP also have various options, such as contesting as independent candidates in the upcoming general election,” said the Pandan MP.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu (PPBM) information chief Datuk Kamaruddin Md Noor had said DAP leaders can still participate in the 14th General Election (GE) as they had not been deregistered.

He said there will be little effect on Pakatan Harapan as voters would not mind the technicalities and will continue to vote for DAP candidates.

“As long as the party is still there and DAP can put their candidates out there to contest, there is no problem.

“But whatever order has been given by RoS, it is best DAP comply as the registrar has its own reasons and they are the ultimate authority to issue such an order,” he said.

Meanwhile, some Pakatan Harapan leaders questioned the timing of the issue.

Fellow party vice-president Chua Tian Chang, popularly known as Tian Chua, said Pakatan Harapan component parties are ready to join hands and work together in overcoming the difficulties faced leading up GE 14.

He said DAP leadership will overcome the technicalities and that it will not affect the people’s choice to vote for the party.

“The order by the RoS is ridiculous and irrelevant. It looks vindictive and unprofessional... what took them so long to come out with this decision?

“If anything, this will irritate the people more and Pakatan Harapan can be strengthened despite these small technicalities,” he said.