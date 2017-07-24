Pakatan Harapan submits final draft of constitution to RoS

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Pakatan Harapan's representatives are scheduled to meet with the RoS this evening to deliberate on the matter. — Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Pakatan Harapan has submitted the final draft of its constitution to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) , leaders from the federal opposition bloc announced today.

Its chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said the pact representatives are scheduled to meet with the RoS this evening to deliberate on the matter.

“We have submitted the final draft of our constitution just as demanded by the RoS today and we will meet them later this evening,” Dr Mahathir told reporters in Parliament here.

“I hope there will be no problems but suppose amendments are needed we shall comply,” he added.

The pact has previously said that a proper constitution will help it avoid repeating the mistakes of the past which led to PAS’ exit from Pakatan Rakyat and the latter coalition’s demise.

Earlier this month, Pakatan Harapan announced its presidential council line-up, naming Dr Mahathir — the head of the pact’s smallest and youngest party — its chairman.

One rung lower is federal Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is the pact’s president, while the jailed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was symbolically made de facto leader, mirroring his position in PKR.

Barisan Nasional leaders have criticised Pakatan Harapan’s announcement of its leadership line-up, claiming that having a chairman, president and de facto leader did not make it clear who was the main decision-maker.