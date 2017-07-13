Pakatan Harapan manifesto still work in progress, leaders say despite looming GE

PPBM strategist Rais Hussin said his party has done research on ‘what Malaysians want’ and that a second edition of the study would be concluded in a couple of weeks. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 ― Pakatan Harapan leaders said they would publish the pact’s manifesto in portions to get public feedback, as the general election that is barely a year away draws nearer.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) strategist Rais Hussin said his party has done research on “what Malaysians want” and that a second edition of the study would be concluded in a couple of weeks, adding that other parties in the federal Opposition pact have similarly researched the electorate’s wishes.

“We won’t release it en bloc,” Rais told Malay Mail Online.

“We'll amalgamate and aggregate all research then start drafting. Then once it’s drafted, it'll be a few chapters. So these chapters will be released every two weeks once or every week once. It'll be a discussion item of the people and we want to establish a Facebook website for people to provide feedback,” he added.

He did not provide a tentative date for release of the manifesto chapters, however, saying the Pakatan Harapan manifesto team was still in discussion.

“The five main thrusts are reform, justice, inclusiveness, progressive, and moderation,” said Rais. “It's going to be a process of constructive engagement with all stakeholders. When eventually everything is ready, it'll be a very inclusive manifesto.”

Rais also said seat negotiations among Pakatan Harapan member parties PKR, DAP, PPBM and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) were proceeding “positively” and that things would fall into place after Pakatan Harapan finalises its leadership structure tonight.

Pakatan Harapan chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who is from PKR, said the general principles of the coalition’s election manifesto have been completed and are awaiting the presidential council’s approval.

“After that, while the actual writing continues, the secretariat is given the green light to consult stakeholders (NGOs, professionals, technocrats etc),” Saifuddin told Malay Mail Online, adding that the consultations would be done both face to face and online.

“We may also reveal (bit by bit) major contents of the manifesto,” he said, pointing out that experience showed the public paid less attention to a “thick document”.

“We will reveal it in one whole document version, but to cater for some who prefer specific policies on specific areas, we will reveal it bit by bit. So you can imagine that our manifesto will be shared with the public in several versions ― the whole document, the area/ field by area/ field, and in several mediums too (printed, online, posters, pamphlets etc),” added Saifuddin.

He also said seat negotiations would be smoother once Pakatan Harapan concluded its leadership lineup.

PKR lawmaker Wong Chen said his office had been instructed by party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to prepare policies for their party manifesto early last year and they had completed the work back in May 2016.

“We completed about 80 pages of policies covering politics, economics and social,” Wong told Malay Mail Online.

“Once the policies were written, these were handed to Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah to present to the leadership, including the Pakatan presidential council. These policies will then need to be matched and agreed upon with the policies from DAP and Amanah.

“Most of these policies are similar, but the process can be slow and lengthy. When Bersatu decided to join Pakatan Harapan, we then have to also make room for them to propose and consider our policies,” added the Kelana Jaya MP.

Wong stressed that the policy reforms he considered to be most important were on anti-corruption, transparency, accountability and human rights.

“Economic policies are important, but these are variables and will be subject to change from time to time; it is the political reforms that are fundamental to the issue of good governance,” he said.

DAP lawmaker Ong Kian Ming said Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto team was still in the process of writing and discussing the document.

“We will refine some of the policies as we engage in dialogues with different stakeholders. Some of these policies will be publicly announced before the main document is launched before GE14,” Ong told Malay Mail Online.

The Serdang MP said the general principles of the manifesto included transparency, good governance, consumer and civil rights, and political liberties.