Pakatan formed not for nation’s future but power, says Umno Youth chief

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said Pakatan Harapan was formed not for the truth but instead for the sake of getting power. — Bernama picKEPALA BATAS, July 23 — The opposition pact, Pakatan Harapan was formed not for the truth but instead for only one goal, namely, for the sake of getting power, Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said.

He said for the sake of power, the two top leaders of the pact, namely, chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also a former Umno member, are willing to betray the party of which they were members previously.

“The principle of Pakatan Harapan is not for the future of the country but to work together for the sake of their respective powers. Mahathir and Anwar Ibrahim were former Umno leaders and now they are seeking to break up Umno and the Malays.

“We cannot have a government established on the basis and principle of wanting power, because it is not the foundation of any party that establishes the government,” he said when opening the Kepala Batas Umno Division delegates meeting here today.

Recently, Pakatan Harapan launched a new logo with their presidential council chaired by Mahathir, and Anwar as the de facto leader, Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as the president and three deputy presidents, Lim Guan Eng, Mohamad Sabu and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Khairy said all the progress, harmony and goodness that the Barisan National (BN) government had built for 60 years governing the country would be destroyed if the country was ruled by a party or coalition based on the crave for power.

Describing the coming general election as a ‘father’ of all elections, he urged the Malays to unite and work together to support BN’s candidates to ensure the sustainability of the progress they have enjoyed. — Bernama