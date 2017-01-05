Last updated Saturday, January 07, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Pakatan can overtake BN support by May, claims Rafizi

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday January 5, 2017
03:18 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest moreZidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest more

Visiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh PrisonVisiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh Prison

Le Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powersLe Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powers

The Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversyThe Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PKR's Rafizi Ramli claimed that his estimates had Pakatan Harapan parties just five percentage points behind BN’s 40 per cent support. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPKR's Rafizi Ramli claimed that his estimates had Pakatan Harapan parties just five percentage points behind BN’s 40 per cent support. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — PKR’s Rafizi Ramli today claimed that the federal opposition parties can overtake the ruling Barisan Nasional in terms of popular support by May.

Disputing a Financial Times report that predicted that the BN would win if a snap election is held this year, the Pandan MP claimed that his estimates had Pakatan Harapan parties just five percentage points behind BN’s 40 per cent support.

“This is provided there is focus on issues that the people are concerned about, and continuing to expose the mismanagement of BN, without talking about who is going to be the next Prime Minister or a shadow cabinet,” he said.

Rafizi had previously indulged in such discussions by proposing an improbable plan dubbed the Kajang Move 2.0 that included making the imprisoned Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the prime minister.

He also claimed that the FT report would have arrived at a different conclusion if the survey had been conducted after June.

The next general election is only due in 2018, but is increasingly expected to be called this year.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline