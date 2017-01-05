Pakatan can overtake BN support by May, claims Rafizi

PKR's Rafizi Ramli claimed that his estimates had Pakatan Harapan parties just five percentage points behind BN’s 40 per cent support. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — PKR’s Rafizi Ramli today claimed that the federal opposition parties can overtake the ruling Barisan Nasional in terms of popular support by May.

Disputing a Financial Times report that predicted that the BN would win if a snap election is held this year, the Pandan MP claimed that his estimates had Pakatan Harapan parties just five percentage points behind BN’s 40 per cent support.

“This is provided there is focus on issues that the people are concerned about, and continuing to expose the mismanagement of BN, without talking about who is going to be the next Prime Minister or a shadow cabinet,” he said.

Rafizi had previously indulged in such discussions by proposing an improbable plan dubbed the Kajang Move 2.0 that included making the imprisoned Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the prime minister.

He also claimed that the FT report would have arrived at a different conclusion if the survey had been conducted after June.

The next general election is only due in 2018, but is increasingly expected to be called this year.