Over three months later, Azmin says PKR will dump PAS

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali's continued courtship of PAS has created a rift in PKR, with one faction adamant that cooperating with the Islamist party was vital while its rival was unconvinced that trying to work with an openly hostile PAS would be beneficial. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said PKR will end its relationship with PAS today, or nearly four months since the Islamist party decided to sever all ties with his party.

Azmin’s remark also follows the Pakatan Harapan presidential council’s equally belated decision this week to no longer seek cooperation with PAS that is openly hostile to its member parties.

“We will not cooperate with PAS in GE14 and we will strategise for the possibility of three-cornered fights in the next general election,” Azmin was quoted as saying by the Star Online news portal.

PAS resolved to end its working relationship with PKR in during its annual muktamar in April, and its Syura Council adopted this resolution in early May.

The party was effectively expelled from the federal opposition pact when DAP announced the demise of Pakatan Rakyat in mid-2015.

Azmin then unilaterally invited PAS to join Pakatan Harapan after this was formed to replace Pakatan Rakyat last year, despite the pact already containing Amanah, another Islamist party and PAS offshoot.

The PKR deputy president also continued efforts to convince PAS not to engage in multi-cornered fights, particularly in Selangor where he is currently the mentri besar.

