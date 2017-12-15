Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Over 570,000 visitors at Expo Negaraku 2017

Friday December 15, 2017
11:44 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Atletico boss Simeone says won’t stand in Griezmann’s wayAtletico boss Simeone says won’t stand in Griezmann’s way

The Edit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19The Edit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19

The Edit: Eminem finds political voice with new albumThe Edit: Eminem finds political voice with new album

The Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming videoThe Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming video

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A visitor taking a pictures of ‘Let It Flow’ wall at Expo Negaraku in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA visitor taking a pictures of ‘Let It Flow’ wall at Expo Negaraku in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Expo Negaraku 2017, a large-scale infrastructure exhibition which ended today received over 570,000 visitors.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan told reporters at the closing ceremony at Dataran Merdeka that the expo received on average, about 15,000 visitors during weekdays and over 40,000 on weekends and public holidays.

The expo which was initiated by the Economic Planning Unit in collaboration with government and private agencies was held for one month from Nov 15 until today.

It is a platform to showcase current and future infrastructure development projects being implemented by the government to reflect a progressive trend towards better standard of living for Malaysians in the future.

Abdul Rahman said the ministry would consider extending the expo to other parts of the country to enable rural and urban folks to see and appreciate the nation’s development plans. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline