Over 570,000 visitors at Expo Negaraku 2017

A visitor taking a pictures of ‘Let It Flow’ wall at Expo Negaraku in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Expo Negaraku 2017, a large-scale infrastructure exhibition which ended today received over 570,000 visitors.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan told reporters at the closing ceremony at Dataran Merdeka that the expo received on average, about 15,000 visitors during weekdays and over 40,000 on weekends and public holidays.

The expo which was initiated by the Economic Planning Unit in collaboration with government and private agencies was held for one month from Nov 15 until today.

It is a platform to showcase current and future infrastructure development projects being implemented by the government to reflect a progressive trend towards better standard of living for Malaysians in the future.

Abdul Rahman said the ministry would consider extending the expo to other parts of the country to enable rural and urban folks to see and appreciate the nation’s development plans. — Bernama