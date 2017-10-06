Over 40pc of tahfiz schools in breach of safety rules, says fire chief

Media crowd outside religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picLABUAN, Oct 6 — The Fire and Rescue Department has found out that over 40 per cent of the total 1,657 Tahfiz (Islamic religious) schools in the country have not complied with the safety requirements, said director-general Datuk Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim.

He said the department had a list of religious schools operating across the country, comprising 515 Sekolah Pondok, 1,657 Tahfiz centres and schools and 1,666 Sekolah Agama Rakyat, and it had checked a total of 702 of these schools so far.

“We usually check only registered schools and centres, but now we have decided to ensure that all religious schools, including the unregistered, comply with the safety requirements,” he said at a press conference here today after attending an awards presentation ceremony.

Wan Mohd Nor also said that the department would impose strict rules pertaining to school hostel structures.

He also said that a total of 144 notices had been issued to Tahfiz school managements on the need for full compliance with the building safety aspects, including electrical wiring and exits.

He said the school managements had been given a maximum of six months to fully comply with the department specifications.

Wan Mohd Nor said the department would submit a full report to the government on October 23, including on the recommendations for improvement of these religious schools.

“Based on our checks, we found a number of weaknesses that need immediate improvement, such as door grilles and windows not in accordance with the department specifications.

“They were also found to have not provided fire extinguishers and smoke detectors and the electrical wiring was not in good and proper condition,” he said.

Wan Mohd Nor said the department had so far set up 236 fire squad centres, including in Sekolah Madrasah Tahfiz Al Quran Sri Merinding Labuan, with members totalling 3,500. — Bernama