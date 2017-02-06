Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 1:42 pm GMT+8

Over 270,000 register as voters in Q4 2016

Monday February 6, 2017
01:02 PM GMT+8

Abdul Ghani said 80,821 voters applied to change their polling district in the three months of October, November and December. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayAbdul Ghani said 80,821 voters applied to change their polling district in the three months of October, November and December. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — A total of 272,143 people registered as voters in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Election Commission said today.

EC secretary Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said 80,821 voters applied to change their polling district in the three months of October, November and December.

He also said that the supplementary electoral rolls for the fourth quarter of 2016 would be displayed for 14 days, from Feb 7 to 20, at 960 places throughout the country.

“People who have registered as voters and applied to change their polling district in the fourth quarter of 2016 are advised to check the displayed rolls,” he said in a statement.

A new voter whose name did not appear on the rolls could notify the EC by filling up Form B and handing it to the respective state EC directors, he said. — Bernama

