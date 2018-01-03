Over 1,000 caught for drugs in KL entertainment outlet raids last year

KL police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim also said a total of 1,236 people were arrested for drug abuse from the 3,979 screened during the enforcement. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — City police conducted 74 raids to detect the distribution of illicit drugs in entertainment outlets last year, seizing narcotics worth a total of RM82,117.

KL police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim also said a total of 1,236 people were arrested for drug abuse from the 3,979 screened during the enforcement.

“Some 777 of those caught were men, while 459 of them were women suspects,” he said.

Mazlan also remarked on a rising trend of drug-laced drinks being sold in entertainment outlets.

“These outlets have made available drinks such as hot chocolates and juices which are laced with drugs, to their customers.

“These ongoing operations will be carried out to make sure these outlets are clean of such narcotics,” he said.

Mazlan said police will suggest to the relevant local authorities to review the operation licenses of these outlets, especially repeat offenders that continue the activity despite repeated raids.

Meanwhile, Mazlan disclosed that the crime rate in the city fell a drastic 20.67 per cent in the last year, with street crime down by 25.67 per cent.

“This is part of city police’s ongoing effort to clean up the city, so that city dwellers can feel safer with the lower crime rate.

“The drop in the crime index shows the good work carried out by city police and I would to take this opportunity to congratulate them,” he added.