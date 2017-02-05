Outrage over YouTube cartoons as Muslims fear animated prophets may confuse children

Jakim director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha was quoted by a report as saying that the act of illustrating the features of the prophets, their wives and companions contravened several fatwas (edicts) issued by Islamic scholars local and international. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Malaysian parents want a series of animated video clips depicting the images of prophets and messengers in Islam be removed from YouTube as it could potentially confuse children who may misinterpret the meaning of the videos.

Metro Ahad, Harian Metro’s Sunday edition also quoted the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha as saying that the act of illustrating the features of the prophets, their wives and companions contravened several fatwas (edicts) issued by Islamic scholars local and international.

According to the report, the videos describe the tales of various prophets according to the Quran as well as their challenges in spreading the teachings of Islam.

It said that the depiction of the images of the prophets in animation form raises concerns that it may confuse children who watched these videos.

“I was shocked when I watched the videos and after checking I found out that they were made as part of a series of videos.

“I hope the authorities will put a stop to this which can cause confusion among Muslims especially children,” one parent who wanted to be known as Rashid was quoted saying.

A local preacher, Attan Thowi Yusof said that such depictions of God’s prophets and messengers was “haram” (forbidden) in Islam.

“They are icons and the act of depicting them either through acting or illustration is not right as it may create a bad impression for viewers,” he said.

Othman said the biggest concern was the potential for such videos to wrongly portray prophets and to create a wrong interpretation of their behaviour and actions.

“The public can refer to the religious authorities if they find such contents doubtful because it can affect one’s faith,” he said.

The Metro Ahad report also said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will formally request that YouTube remove the said animated video clips.



