Outpatient dental service charges remain unchanged

Health D-G Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said local outpatient dental treatment charges at government hospitals and clinics in Malaysia has remain unchanged for the past 35 years. — AFP picPUTRAJAYA, Feb 2 — Local outpatient dental treatment charges at government hospitals and clinics in the country remain unchanged.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in this regard, dental filling, scaling and polishing cost only RM2 respectively while tooth extraction, RM1.

“Certainly, charge increases are warranted but the government is committed to providing substantial subsidy in dental treatment for the people,” he said in a statement today.

He cited dental scaling and polishing which cost RM55 according to the Health Ministry’s dental procedure rates, yet patients only had to fork out RM2 for the treatment.

Treatment procedure charges as stated in the Fees (Medical) Order 1982 were not revised for 35 years, he said.

He said the updated Fees (Medical) (Amendment) Order 2017 showed that the costs had risen but is offset by the current subsidy which had actually been doubled. — Bernama