Out from police custody, Jamal Yunos says resigning as Sungai Besar Umno chief (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos announced his resignation after he was released from police custody at the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters at about 7pm today. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos today announced his resignation as head of Sungai Besar Umno as well as all posts he held in non-governmental organisations.

The chairman of the Gabungan Gerakan Merah Malaysia (GNGMM) announced his resignation after he was released from police custody at the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters at about 7pm today.

A 1.21-minute video recording of the announcement of his resignation was posted on his official Facebook account tonight.

Last Thursday, Jamal was detained in his house and remanded for five days beginning Friday to help in the investigations into raids on several gambling premises in Selangor.

In December last year, Jamal and several others raided several premises in Ampang, Selangor, where gambling activities were held. — Bernama