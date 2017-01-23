Organisers of lewd motivation camp module admit to have ‘overdone’ it, say police

In the 5.30pm incident on Saturday, 39 participants of a motivational camp were reported to have stripped off their clothes in the field of a resort here when playing a game called ‘All Out’. — Picture via Facebook/Info RoadblockBENTONG, Jan 23 — The organisers of a motivation camp which courted controversy when 39 of its participants stripped their clothes off in a playing field at a resort here on Saturday evening, admitted to have ‘overdone’ it.

Bentong police chief Supt Mohamad Mansor Mohamad Nor said the organisers from a services firm in Jalan Klang Lama, Kuala Lumpur, were aware the act was indecent when called to give a statement on the night of the incident.

“The interrogation found 39 participants aged 19 to 23 years, including 23 students, were only following instructions given to them during the programme” he told Bernama when met at his office here, today.

Mohamad Mansor said all participants as well as nine representatives and facilitators from the company including two women, had been released on police bail in stages until 5pm yesterday, after their statements were recorded.

He said the investigation also revealed the resort’s management was not involved in organising the camp, and only rented the premises as well as provided equipment and food.

They were understood not to have known anything about the incident until called by the police to provide a statement on the night of the incident.

The management said the company had organised motivational camps at the resort twice previously, however, the module involving nudity was understood to have only been done this time.

“The investigation papers on the case is nearing completion and the police has taken statements from all parties involved.

“It is expected to be completed within this week before being submitted to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action,” he said.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code for obscene behaviour in public, and those convicted could be liable up to a three-month jail term and a fine.

In the 5.30pm incident on Saturday, 39 participants of a motivational camp were reported to have stripped off their clothes in the field of a resort here when playing a game called ‘All Out’.

In the game, participants were divided into groups and required to make long lines using any item available to them, which caused participants to undress until they were naked.

Following the incident, the police arrested 48 people — comprising 39 participants and nine representatives and facilitators from the company — at 12.30pm on Sunday, to assist investigations. — Bernama