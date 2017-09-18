Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Rain

Malaysia

Organiser: Beer fest nixed due to ‘political sensitivity’

Monday September 18, 2017
01:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

IGP orders hunt for those who leaked report on tahfiz school fireIGP orders hunt for those who leaked report on tahfiz school fire

The Edit: Here’s a list of the key winners at the 2017 Emmy awardsThe Edit: Here’s a list of the key winners at the 2017 Emmy awards

The Edit: It was a white Emmys… when it came to fashion that is!The Edit: It was a white Emmys… when it came to fashion that is!

The Edit: Scientists look to a sea snail to save Barrier ReefThe Edit: Scientists look to a sea snail to save Barrier Reef

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The City Hall building known as Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2010. — AFP picThe City Hall building known as Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2010. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall withheld approval for the Better Beer Festival due to “political sensitivity” over the event, its organisers said today.

Expressing disappointment at the forced cancellation of the event scheduled for October, Mybeer (M) Sdn Bhd said it was told the festival ostensibly cannot proceed due to “licensing” issues.

“We were further informed that the decision was made due to the political sensitivity surrounding the event.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to our patrons, partners and sponsors, and thank you for your unwavering support over the last week,” it said in a statement.

Earlier, a DBKL official confirmed that the application for the festival was rejected, but did not cite the specific reason for the decision.

However, the rejection occurred after Islamist party PAS began criticising the event and demanding its ban for being unsuitable to local culture and sensitivities.

The Islamist party regularly protests against such festivals with varying success, insisting that they could encourage Muslims to partake, despite organisers prominently stating that these are only for non-Muslims.

There are already Shariah laws that punish Muslims who consume alcohol regardless of setting.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline