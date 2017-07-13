Ops Mega: 54 illegal immigrants jailed one to three months

Immigration officers detaining illegal foreign workers under ‘Ops Meg’, at a food processing factory in Pinang Jaya, Alor Setar, July 2, 2017. — Bernama picSEPANG, July 13 — A total of 54 illegal immigrants were today sentenced to between one and three months’ jail, with some fined RM800, by the Sessions Court here today for being in the country without valid documents.

The immigrants, comprising Bangladeshi, Indonesian, Indian and Thai nationals, were charged with either not possessing valid travel documents, or for overstaying, or abusing their visit passes.

They all pleaded guilty to the charge when read out by court interpreters before judge Saifulakmal Mod Said, who ordered them to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest.

The illegal immigrants were detained by the Immigration Department in raids conducted under E-Card Ops Mega since last July 1 after the deadline to apply for the card expired.

Twenty five of them were arrested in Shah Alam, Selangor, while the remaining 29 people in raids in Putrajaya. — Bernama