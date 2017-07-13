Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

Malaysia

Ops Mega: 54 illegal immigrants jailed one to three months

Thursday July 13, 2017
05:05 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Liu Xiaobo, Chinese dissident who won Nobel, dies at 61Liu Xiaobo, Chinese dissident who won Nobel, dies at 61

The Edit: Here’s how to make banana bread ice cream cakeThe Edit: Here’s how to make banana bread ice cream cake

The Edit: Spanish judge gives date for exhumation of DaliThe Edit: Spanish judge gives date for exhumation of Dali

Killer of Nemtsov, Putin critic gets 20-year jail termKiller of Nemtsov, Putin critic gets 20-year jail term

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Immigration officers detaining illegal foreign workers under ‘Ops Meg’, at a food processing factory in Pinang Jaya, Alor Setar, July 2, 2017. — Bernama picImmigration officers detaining illegal foreign workers under ‘Ops Meg’, at a food processing factory in Pinang Jaya, Alor Setar, July 2, 2017. — Bernama picSEPANG, July 13 — A total of 54 illegal immigrants were today sentenced to between one and three months’ jail, with some fined RM800, by the Sessions Court here today for being in the country without valid documents.

The immigrants, comprising Bangladeshi, Indonesian, Indian and Thai nationals, were charged with either not possessing valid travel documents, or for overstaying, or abusing their visit passes.

They all pleaded guilty to the charge when read out by court interpreters before judge Saifulakmal Mod Said, who ordered them to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest.

The illegal immigrants were detained by the Immigration Department in raids conducted under E-Card Ops Mega since last July 1 after the deadline to apply for the card expired.

Twenty five of them were arrested in Shah Alam, Selangor, while the remaining 29 people in raids in Putrajaya. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline